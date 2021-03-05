First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,294 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.77% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

FNWB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,831. The company has a market cap of $178.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

