First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.78

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.78 and traded as high as $66.00. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 4,121 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 134.6% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

