First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FEM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 328.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 130,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter.

