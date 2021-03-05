First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FNX traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.12. 20,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $94.15.

