First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 80.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 16,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,676. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16.

