First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of QQXT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,542. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

