First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 48.2% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRID. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3,451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

GRID stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.49. 100,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,110. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $87.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

