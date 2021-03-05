First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 50.6% in February

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the January 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $63.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

