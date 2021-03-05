Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 0.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in LKQ by 106.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 34,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,601. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

