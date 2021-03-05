Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Buys 2,625 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,130. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

