Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 150,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

