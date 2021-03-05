Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $3.77 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,120,000 after buying an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.82. 212,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,419,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

