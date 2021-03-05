Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $39.06 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.4% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL traded up $15.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,049.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,970.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,727.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.