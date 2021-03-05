Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up 4.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned about 0.28% of XPO Logistics worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 141.4% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 47,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $111.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.15. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

In other news, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,363,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

