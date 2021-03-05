Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 1,595 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 1.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.40. The stock had a trading volume of 314,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016,915. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.76. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $276.31.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

