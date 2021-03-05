Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 4,885 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 247,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988,805. The stock has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

