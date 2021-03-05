Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 128,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

