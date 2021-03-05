Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Five Below worth $96,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $183.19 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.09.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

