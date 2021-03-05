Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Five9 worth $91,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Five9 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $166.13 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -313.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $7,516,855 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

