Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

FIVN stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. 1,514,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $2,107,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,855 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

