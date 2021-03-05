FJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Evans Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 8.92% of Evans Bancorp worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EVBN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.04. 1,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBN. TheStreet upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.