Flamingo Market Capitalization Tops $55.47 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $55.47 million and $22.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00457915 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

