Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FLXS traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,801. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,506.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $228,797. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

