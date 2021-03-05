FLIP Trading 20.1% Lower This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $321,061.69 and approximately $36.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00750569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042358 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

