FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Holdings Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 386,688 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.97% of FLIR Systems worth $55,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 24,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,854. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.