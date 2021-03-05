FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Holdings Trimmed by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 386,688 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.97% of FLIR Systems worth $55,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 24,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,854. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

