FLO (FLO) Trading 29% Higher Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One FLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $8.40 million and $90,993.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Token Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

