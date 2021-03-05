Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Trading Up 7.2%

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 878,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 706,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

