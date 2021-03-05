Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be purchased for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00747115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

