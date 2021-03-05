Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Reaches $805.78 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.58 or 0.00070652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 78.3% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $805.78 million and approximately $109.81 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00461913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00068870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00464155 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.