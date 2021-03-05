Flowchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,845.77 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $15,845.77 and $66,578.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00750468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042384 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

