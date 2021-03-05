Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

