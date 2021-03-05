FLUX Achieves Market Capitalization of $174,445.81 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. FLUX has a total market capitalization of $174,445.81 and $3,545.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLUX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLUX has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00461366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 339,493 tokens. FLUX’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . FLUX’s official website is datamine.network

Buying and Selling FLUX

