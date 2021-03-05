FlypMe (FYP) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $567,076.18 and $8,291.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00751335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00031481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00042539 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

