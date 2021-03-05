Fmr LLC Acquires 11,852,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fmr LLC owned 2.14% of Apple worth $47,576,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $120.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

