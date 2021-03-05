FNB Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $8.59 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $203,416.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.11 or 0.00754810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00042884 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

