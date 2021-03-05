Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FRSX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 9,263,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,378,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSX. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in Foresight Autonomous by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

