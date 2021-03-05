Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:FRSX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. 9,263,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,378,573. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.96.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSX. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.
