Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $163.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

