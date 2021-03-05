Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fortis by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Fortis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.62. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.