Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.22.

Shares of FTS traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.18. 842,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,745. The company has a market cap of C$23.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$51.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.69. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$41.52 and a 52 week high of C$58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

