Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

