Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $30.70. 785,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 539,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 535,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

