ForTube Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.10 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. ForTube has a market cap of $21.97 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ForTube has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One ForTube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.25 or 0.00748997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043226 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

ForTube Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.