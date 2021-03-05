Fortuna Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Fortuna has a market cap of $134,689.87 and approximately $615.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.25 or 0.00748997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043226 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain

