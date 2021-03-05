Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.54% of Fox Factory worth $23,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

