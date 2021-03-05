Franchise Group (FRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,375. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $37.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
