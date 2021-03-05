Franchise Group (FRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,375. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $37.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.