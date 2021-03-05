Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada makes up 4.0% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 76,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,009. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

