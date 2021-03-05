Frank van Zanten Sells 11,672 Shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Stock

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock opened at GBX 2,187 ($28.57) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.83. The company has a market cap of £7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Bunzl plc has a one year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s previous dividend of $15.80. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,116.25 ($27.65).

About Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

