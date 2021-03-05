Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:FI opened at $4.88 on Friday. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

