Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Freedom news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,505.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. 1,582,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. Freedom has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

