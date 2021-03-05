Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $50.02. 889,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 945,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter.

In other Freedom news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,505.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the third quarter worth $283,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the third quarter worth $898,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Freedom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

